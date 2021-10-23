"The guy doesn't need to get up" - Wrestling legend points out the biggest flaw in PAC's match on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up about PAC and Andrade El Idolo's match from this week's AEW Rampage.

The two headlined the show with a tremendous match that ended with PAC securing the win with an Inside Cradle. Many fans on Twitter went as far as to claim that the bout was the best in Rampage's history.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk w/Dutch Mantell: Brock Lesnar suspended! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk w/Dutch Mantell: Brock Lesnar suspended! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

However, the match had its fair share of flaws, and Dutch Mantell pointed out one on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk. The wrestling veteran believed PAC's Avalanche Brainbuster to Andrade El Idolo should have ended the match.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say about Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC on AEW Rampage:

"I'll tell PAC if he does that thing (Avalanche Brainbuster) again, the guy doesn't need to get up. He needs to lay there and count him out. They ended up banning that move, but now he's got back in his arsenal, he needs to do it again. If you hit a move like that and the guy gets up.... I don't know," said Dutch Mantell

Check out the full review of this week's AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown in the video below:

PAC and Andrade's rivalry in AEW is far from over

With both former WWE stars having a win against each other, a concluding match between them seems imminent at this point. Plus, the addition of Cody Rhodes and Malaki Black to the equation has made the storyline more intriguing.

Black allying with his NXT arch-rival Andrade and Cody with PAC could also lead to a tag team match. A recent report hinted that the post-match segment on AEW Rampage was just the start of a new storyline involving the four former WWE Superstars.

There's also the possibility that the rumored angle could lead to a match at next month's pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear 2021.

Also Read

Did you enjoy PAC's match with Andrade El Idolo on AEW Rampage? Do you want them to wrestle a third match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Angana Roy