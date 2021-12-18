"He would just be another name" - WWE veteran explains why Sami Zayn shouldn't sign with AEW (Exclusive) 

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on rumors of Sami Zayn heading to AEW once his WWE contract expires.

While reports have suggested that Zayn has already signed a contract extension with WWE, nothing can be confirmed until both parties clarify. Until then, it's safe to assume that Sami Zayn could still sign with AEW.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists There has been locker room talk that Sami Zayn has re-signed with WWE as well as Kevin Owens, but WWE sources have not confirmed Zayn having signed yet



- WON There has been locker room talk that Sami Zayn has re-signed with WWE as well as Kevin Owens, but WWE sources have not confirmed Zayn having signed yet- WON https://t.co/OoqMAWFlxm

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained why Zayn should remain with WWE instead of heading to AEW. He argued that the SmackDown Superstar still has a lot to offer in Vince McMahon's company.

Whereas, in AEW, Mantell feels, despite making good money, Sami Zayn could be lost in the already stacked roster.

"I would want him to sign with WWE because I don't think they have even discovered Sami Zayn. We know what he can do in his interviews. When you send him out there, he takes what he got and makes it better. I think if he goes to AEW, he would be just another name on a long list. He might make money there, but not actually do anything there. You only got so many slots," said Dutch Mantell

Sami Zayn infamously mentioned AEW on WWE RAW in 2019

On an episode of WWE RAW in 2019, The Great Liberator surprised everyone when he name-dropped AEW on live television. The segment featured Sami Zayn sitting on an electric chair, having a Q/A session with the fans.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda earlier this year, the former Intercontinental Champion explained why he mentioned the company. Zayn disclosed that there was an understanding backstage, so he didn't hesitate to name-drop AEW.

