"You have to do this for them"- 19-year wrestling veteran recalls Jon Moxley's one-word response to his advice  

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently recalled his brief conversation with Jon Moxley before the latter decided to enter an alcohol inpatient treatment program.

Last month, Tony Khan announced that Moxley would be taking a sudden hiatus from AEW programming so he could focus on the program. The popular star immediately received an outpouring of support from his wrestling fans and well-wishers.

While speaking with NY News 12 Long Island, Eddie Kingston recalled telling Jon Moxley, "The only thing that matters is your wife and your kid," and he has to get better for his family. The Mad King stated that his best friend is a man of few words, and he had a brief response for this advice.

"I told Moxley before he went and did what he had to do, I told him, ‘man, none of this matters,'" said Kingston. "'The only thing that matters is your wife and your kid. I don’t even matter. You have to do this for them, and I’ve got your back regardless. Whether you go or not, I’m here.'

“And he was like, ‘Okay man,'" Kingstton continued. "He’s very one-word answered with everybody. For someone like Mox, you’ve got to be able to read between the lines. So when he says, ‘Man, okay, you’re right,’ it’s not just that. It’s the other things he’s saying to you. " (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Prior to his hiatus, Jon Moxley was set to face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Bryan Danielson ultimately won the competition by beating Moxley's replacement, Miro.

Jon Moxley was recently spotted for the first time since he took hiatus from AEW

Jon Moxley's fan page recently posted multiple photos of the former AEW World Champion standing alongside a fan at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. As per the individual, he took the picture a few weeks ago when Moxley was shopping for Christmas lights.

AEW President Tony Khan also delivered a positive update on Mox's recovery. He noted that the former champion is "doing better and better."

Fans can potentially expect Jon Moxley to return once he finishes his ongoing recovery. Considering Mox's recent update, it is possible that the AEW star could come back much sooner than initially expected.

