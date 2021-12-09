Photo: Jon Moxley spotted for the first time since taking hiatus from AEW

AEW star Jon Moxley was recently spotted for the first time since entering an alcohol inpatient treatment program last month.

Jon Moxley's fan page on Instagram posted multiple photos of the former WWE Champion standing alongside a fan in a store. As per the individual, the picture was clicked about two weeks ago when the 36-year old star came looking to buy Christmas lights. Moxley appears to have grown a long beard during his time away from AEW programming.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The former Shield member last competed in a singles match against Preston Vance during the world title eliminator tournament. After squashing The Dark Order member, Moxley was supposed to face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals but withdrew his participation to deal with alcohol addiction.

Following Mox's decision, AEW called up Miro as a replacement, who came up short against Bryan Danielson in the tournament finals at Full Gear last month. It is still unknown whether or not Jon Moxley would have been booked to win the entire competition. However, Dave Meltzer reported that the company was planning to bring a significant change to his persona.

AEW President Tony Khan recently provided a positive update on Jon Moxley

While speaking with Barstool Rasslin, AEW owner Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley is doing better, as per his recent conversation with the star's wife, Renee Paquette.

Mr. Khan is himself excited to learn about Mox's recovery status and is optimistic about his potential return down the road:

"From talking to Renee, he's doing better and better, which is awesome and so excited about that."

Despite the positive update, fans will have to patiently wait to see when Moxley decides to return inside the squared circle. Meanwhile, the former WWE Superstar is receiving an outpouring of wishes and support from his well-wishers.

