"Truth can be ugly" – WWE Hall of Famer promises to expose AEW President Tony Khan

Eric Bischoff recently sent out a message saying he would soon address AEW chief Tony Khan's recent comments and promised to reveal some ugly "truths."

Bischoff and Khan have exchanged heated words stemming from the AEW President's challenge to WWE. The WCW legend was critical of Tony Khan's comments and asked him to "shut up" and concentrate on his product.

Tony Khan fired back by claiming Bischoff was simply trying to stir up controversy. Khan was unhappy since Bischoff himself competed against WWE in the late '90s and was now being critical of AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer has now promised to address the AEW President's comments on next week's edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff tweeted he will reveal some ugly and painful truths about AEW and Tony Khan.

Check out Eric Bischoff's tweet below:

Eric Bischoff has made a handful of appearances for AEW in the past

What's most surprising about Eric Bischoff's recent comments is that he appeared on AEW in the past.

On the August 5th, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite, Bischoff moderated a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. On the October 28th episode of Dynamite, Bischoff returned to AEW and questioned Jericho and MJF during a Town Hall Meeting.

His final AEW appearance came on May 28th, 2021. The WCW veteran served as the host for Inner Circle's party on Dynamite. Since AEW's return to the road, Bischoff hasn't made a single appearance.

What do you make of the war of words between Eric Bischoff and AEW President Tony Khan? Whose side are you on? Sound off in the comments section below.

