"He is around the best fighters in the world"- AEW star reveals if Dan Lambert can actually wrestle a match (Exclusive)  

Ethan Page has shed some light on what fans can expect from Dan Lambert inside the ring at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

The 51-year old has become the center of attraction in the ongoing feud between The Inner Circle and The American Top Team with Men of the Year.

Ethan Page recently came up short against Sammy Guevara in a stipulation allowing Chris Jericho and his men to choose their opponents for Full Gear. In what came as a surprise to everybody, the Demo God picked Dan Lambert to wrestle in a five-on-five match on Saturday.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Page heaped praise on Lambert for his managerial role as he represents world-class fighters.

He credited the former ice hockey player for seeing potential in Men of the Year. Page added that it would blow his mind if Lambert doesn't end up picking up a thing or two at Full Gear:

"He represents so many world-class fighters and for him to see potential in myself and Scorpio Sky means a lot to me. That's off-screen and on-screen. So it's a big deal to want to work with someone that much to bring in all of these elite fighters to kind of back us up and beef us up is incredible. He is around the best fighters in the entire world. If he didn't pick up a thing or two, that would blow my mind," Ethan Page said.

Ethan Page also believes the presence of Dan Lambert changed his fortune as he received a title opportunity and an impending buzzworthy bout at pay-per-view shortly after his arrival. The AEW star stated that fans shouldn't be surprised if the wrestling manager pulls something off in the ring this week.

Dan Lambert sent a fierce message to Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle on this week's AEW Dynamite

The American Top Team and Men of the Year gave a massive beatdown to The Inner Circle during the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite this week. Surprisingly, Dan Lambert also got physical and he, alongside Sky and Page, delivered a powerbomb to Jericho onto the table.

With momentum on their side, Lambert and his men will be favorites heading into the Minneapolis street fight against The Inner Circle this Saturday. Whether or not Lambert plays a key role in the outcome remains to be seen.

