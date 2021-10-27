Former AEW Star spotted with WWE veteran Gangrel

WCW veteran, and now-former AEW star, Crowbar has taken to Twitter to send a message to WWE veteran Gangrel.

In one of his most recent tweets, Crowbar posted a photo of himself and Gangrel.

In his tweet, Crowbar wrote that one of his first matches was an outdoor show against Gangrel. The former WCW veteran claimed that Gangrel could've squashed "the new green kid" and had an easy day.

However, the former Brood member put in a lot of work and let Crowbar shine and have his moment.

The WCW veteran recently caught up with Gangrel at a recent signing event and sent out the following tweet:

🍷“Crowbar” (for the moment)🍷 @wcwcrowbar

I was nobody - He let me shine

Great to see One of my 1st matches was an outdoor show in August- 90+ degrees He could have just squashed the new green kid, + had an easy day He worked his ass off and let me shineI was nobody - He let me shineGreat to see @gangrel13 last night for @80sWrestling_ @ISPWWrestling signing🍷 One of my 1st matches was an outdoor show in August- 90+ degrees He could have just squashed the new green kid, + had an easy day He worked his ass off and let me shine

I was nobody - He let me shine

Great to see @gangrel13 last night for @80sWrestling_ @ISPWWrestling signing🍷 https://t.co/CsXgMr6pKM

Crowbar recently showed up in AEW. The former WCW star had a match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Going into the match, Crowbar wanted to prove everyone wrong about his age and, while speaking on 2 Dynamite Dudes On A Rampage, he said the following:

"I was ready, so it was very relaxed. I was able to enjoy the fact that I’m going there and it sunk in and I’m prepared. I’m extremely confident, I know going in there, there was going to be a lot of naysayers, ‘Oh, why are they bringing in this old guy in? I’m sure he can’t do anything,’ and I wanted to go out there and make a lot of people put their foot in their mouth."

Gangrel has also shown up in AEW in the past

Gangrel is no stranger to wrestling fans. Having worked for WWE for years, the former member of Brood has also appeared for AEW in the past.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On November 7, 2020, Gangrel made his debut for AEW at Full Gear during the Elite Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara.

During the match, Gangrel tried to chastise Hardy for his disloyalty, referring to Hardy's time in The New Brood, before making an unsuccessful attempt to aid Guevara.

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Abhinav Singh