Former WWE stars revealed as Lucha Bros' opponents on AEW Dynamite; Wins AAA Tag Team Titles 

FTR surprisingly captured the AAA World Tag Team Championship from Lucha Bros on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler emerged as the mystery opponents Andrade El Idolo had teased for the AEW Tag Team Champions.

FTR appeared in green outfits for the match, with Lucha masks on, and they were introduced as Las Super Ranas during their entrance. It took only a few minutes for Lucha Bros to unmask their mystery opponents on AEW Dynamite and expose their real identity.

Once they were revealed to be FTR, the match changed gears and became a fun back-and-forth contest.

Lucha Bros' high-flying offense and the challengers' grounded offense gelled well, with the Miami crowd reacting pretty loudly to everything happening in the ring. As expected, FTR used underhanded tactics to gain some unfair advantage in the closing moments of the match.

Tully Blanchard's timely assist and Dax Harwood hitting Rey Fenix with the belt were the turning points in the Title match.

FTR emerged victorious after Harwood executed a Brainbuster on Fenix. The win marked Harwood and Cash Wheeler's first AAA World Tag Team Championship win.

In a post-match segment, it was revealed that MJF had struck a deal with Andrade El Idolo.

FTR could challenge Lucha Bros for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Full Gear 2021

It's quite rare for AEW to book champions to lose non-title matches on television. However, this loss has opened the doors for FTR to challenge Lucha Bros for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Full Gear 2021.

Plus, going by the quality of their match on AEW Dynamite, it's safe to say FTR and Lucha Bros could steal the show at the upcoming pay-per-view.

It now remains to be seen how this story pans out in the coming weeks on AEW's programming.

