"That was the prettiest wrestling move I’ve ever seen"- AEW star lavishes praise on WWE legend Bret Hart

AEW star Griff Garrison recently heaped praise on WWE legend Bret Hart after looking back at his sound technique in the ring.

A Twitter user posted a mini-clip of a match between Mr. Perfect and Bret Hart from the King of the Ring tournament in 1993, which the latter won. In a small video package, The Hit Man delivers a headlock takeover on his opponent.

Allan @allan_cheapshot A headlock takeover, as demonstrated by Bret Hart and Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig. A headlock takeover, as demonstrated by Bret Hart and Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig. https://t.co/N9PS7GKc51

The video caught the attention of pro wrestling fans as it made its way to Griff Garrison. The AEW star reposted the clip while stating that it was the prettiest wrestling move he has ever seen:

"That was the prettiest wrestling move I’ve ever seen," Griff Garrison wrote.

This isn't the first time an AEW star has shown high praise for The Excellence of Execution. Dax Harwood of the FTR has also been inspired by Hart, notably calling him the greatest wrestler of all time.

If there will ever be a man synonymous with pro wrestling, it would be the legendary Bret Hart. Despite retiring almost two decades ago, he carved an unmatched legacy that people still admire today. He captivated millions, including one half of Varsity Blondes, Griff Garrison.

What's next for Griff Garrison in AEW?

Griff Garrison, who signed a full-time deal with AEW a few months ago, is tagging alongside Brian Pillman Jr. of Varsity Blondes. The duo sporadically appeared on AEW Dynamite while wrestling mostly on Dark and Elevation.

Varsity Blondes also unsuccessfully challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships earlier this year. Brian Pillman Jr. was then engaged in a rivalry with MJF, which saw Wardlow brutalize Garrison.

Although the company may not have a storyline in place for them right now, the up-and-coming duo can rule the tag team division in future.

Also Read

What do you make of Griff Garrison's high praise for Bret Hart? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far