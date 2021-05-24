"They made everyone better" - AEW star has high praise for WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Steve Austin

Dax Harwood of FTR has an enormous amount of respect for Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Throughout the years, several stars in professional wrestling have tried to pattern their work after legends like Bret Hart and Steve Austin. As it turns out, Harwood can be included in that group.

On Sunday, Dax Harwood tweeted his praise for Hart and Austin. He claimed that they were the greatest wrestlers of all time when it came to executing the "little things" in the ring.

"The two greatest at the 'little things,'" wrote Harwood. "That's why, 25 years later, they're more revered now than in their active years. I told Arn all I wanted was for the fans to look back at my work in the same light they look back at his. They made everyone better."

The two greatest at the “little things”. That’s why, 25 years later, they’re more revered now than in their active years. I told Arn all I wanted was for the fans to look back at my work in the same light they look back at his. They made everyone better. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 23, 2021

Harwood also noted how both Hart and Austin always made their opponents better.

Dax Harwood praises Bret Hart's remarkable selling skills

Dax Harwood in AEW

The praise didn't stop there, as Dax Harwood sent out another tweet. In a second message, he praised Bret Hart again by calling him the most underrated seller of all time.

"@BretHart is the most underrated seller of all time," Harwood added. "Same w/ his promos. In a world of overacting & over-the-top characters, he was [as] real as it got. THAT'S why he had/has his connection w/ the fans that no other wrestler has ever been able to duplicate," Harwood tweeted.

I’ve said it for years. @BretHart is the most underrated seller of all time. Same w/ his promos. In a world of overacting & over-the-top characters, he was a real as it got. THAT’S why he had/has this connection w/ the fans that no other wrestler has ever been able to duplicate. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 23, 2021

It's quite evident how much respect Harwood has for WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Given wrestling's continuing evolution, it's encouraging to see today's wrestlers look back and compliment the legends of yesteryear.

In doing so, new fans can learn about these important men who helped make professional wrestling into what it is today.

Do you agree with Dax Harwood's stance on Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin? Please share your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.