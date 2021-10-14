"The number one dream match for me" - Former Champion wants dream match with AEW star Bryan Danielson 

IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander recently opened up about his desire to wrestle AEW star Bryan Danielson.

The opening of the forbidden door has opened up several intriguing possibilities for inter-promotional dream matches. Since Danielson joined AEW, the chatter surrounding the endless number of dream matches for him against competitors across the globe has refused to die down.

One opponent who has gone under the rader but has the potential to steal the show is Josh Alexander. In a conversation with TalkSport, Alexander discussed how much of an influence Danielson had on his wrestling style.

The former X-Division Champion revealed that the AEW star's matches have "molded" him and altered his "perspective" about pro wrestling. Alexander stated that Danielson is currently his top dream opponent, and he would love to represent IMPACT Wrestling in a match with the veteran performer.

"Bryan Danielson, his matches with Nigel McGuinnes and [Takeshi] Morishima, they molded me as a professional wrestler. They changed my perspective on wrestling. Bryan Danielson would be the number one dream match for me now if it’s a possibility. I’d love to show a guy from IMPACT Wrestling could do toe-to-tie with them, represent myself and the company at the same time, it would be amazing.” said Josh Alexander

Considering that IMPACT Wrestling and AEW have a working relationship, there's a chance of Danielson vs. Alexander materializing sometime down the line.

Bryan Danielson will compete twice this week in AEW

Bryan Danielson is set to have a busy week as he will be in action twice. Danielson will first compete against Minoru Suzuki at AEW Rampage Buy-In, which will be available exclusively on AEW's YouTube channel.

He will then square off with former NXT star Bobby Fish. Both Suzuki and Fish have a strike-based offense, and it will be interesting to see how Danielson tackles them with his technical skills.

Meanwhile, Josh Alexander will wrestle the biggest match of his career at Bound for Glory 2021 on October 23rd. He will challenge Christian Cage for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at the pay-per-view.

