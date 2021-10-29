"It doesn't matter how elite you are" - Top champion takes a massive dig at AEW Champion Kenny Omega 

Newly-crowned IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose recently fired shots at several top stars in the business, including AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

The Wrestling God captured the IMPACT World Championship at Bound for Glory 2021, where he cashed in his Call Your Shot briefcase to defeat Josh Alexander. On the following episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Moose delivered one of the best promos of his career. He took shots at every major champion, including Kenny Omega, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

Moose called out the AEW World Champion by referring to Omega's stable, The Elite and hinting at The Best Bout Machine's role behind the scenes. He ultimately declared himself to be the "greatest champion" in all of professional wrestling.

“It doesn’t matter how elite you are," said Moose. "It doesn’t matter what tribe you’re chief to. It doesn’t matter if you’re the boss, the man…hell, you can add a new day to the week - I’m still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling."

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING @TheMooseNation "It doesn't matter how elite you are, it doesn't matter what tribe you're chief to, it doesn't matter if you're the boss, the man...hell you can add a new day to the week - I'm still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling." #IMPACTonAXSTV "It doesn't matter how elite you are, it doesn't matter what tribe you're chief to, it doesn't matter if you're the boss, the man...hell you can add a new day to the week - I'm still the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling." #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheMooseNation https://t.co/YCeeFj6K00

Of course, Moose and Kenny Omega are no strangers to each other, as they faced off in a high-profile match earlier in the year. At Against All Odds 2021, Kenny Omega successfully defended his IMPACT World Championship against Moose, thanks to plenty of outside shenanigans.

Could Moose and Kenny Omega wrestle again?

Based on the inconclusive ending to their bout at Against All Odds, fans expected to see a rematch between The Wrestling God and The Cleaner. On the other hand, Kenny Omega later dropped his IMPACT World Championship to Christian Cage, so the chances of getting a second match between the two stars are fairly slim.

Likewise, a report suggesting that IMPACT Wrestling's working relationship with AEW ended after Bound for Glory also came as a blow to fans. That said, pro wrestling is an unpredictable business, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if Kenny Omega vs. Moose II materializes at some point down the road.

Meanwhile, Omega is set to defend his AEW Championship against Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021, and Moose is getting ready to prove himself as IMPACT Wrestling's top champion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you want to see a rematch between Kenny Omega and Moose? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' comments about AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Moose's message to other champions? Yes No 0 votes so far