"It’s not as meaningful as it could be" – Former RAW GM on when Bray Wyatt should debut in AEW

On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW and WWE executive Eric Bischoff discussed Bray Wyatt's rumored to debut in AEW.

Rumors suggest that there's a chance Bray Wyatt will debut on AEW Dynamite later tonight, which takes place from the late Brodie Lee's hometown, despite Wyatt's non-compete clause not being up.

Speaking on Bray Wyatt's debut, Bischoff said that if he was Tony Khan, he'd hold it back to early 2022 and explained his reasoning behind it.

Bischoff said that AEW has brought in several big names already and he felt that fans needed things to slow down for Wyatt's debut to make it more meaningful:

"Let’s just assume Bray Wyatt is going to end up [in AEW]. I wouldn’t do that till after the first of [January]. I’d save that for the first quarter of next year because they’ve had so many signings, and they’re great ones too. I’m not being critical or dismissing them in any form. You got Sting, Christian Cage, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, etc.," said Eric Bischoff

"These are super talented assets, they’ve brought in so many great assets over such a short period of time they tend to dilute each other and it’s not as meaningful as it could be, in my opinion, if they were spaced out a little more. That’s why if I was bringing in Bray Wyatt, if I was Tony Khan, I’d lay off the surprises and the chatter about who’s coming in and not coming in and more for the audience. It’s like a roller coaster and we’ve been on this incredible, exciting roller coaster ride, and the only way you’re going to enjoy the next big exhilaration point on that roller coaster is to get a little bit of a rest," added Eric Bischoff (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE earlier this year

In a surprising move, WWE released Bray Wyatt earlier this year in late July. The move came as a shock to wrestling fans and followed several releases earlier in the year that included Braun Strowman.

The rumor mill has suggested that Wyatt is headed to AEW while Strowman is reportedly headed to IMPACT Wrestling.

