News and Rumor Roundup: Former Universal Champion to debut soon, WWE was interested in signing a current champion, AEW's role in Edge being cleared

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News and Rumor Roundup. On this edition, we take a look at rumors of former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt making his All Elite Wrestling debut soon, as well as a possible date for it.

We also look at reports of Vince McMahon's company's interest in signing a current champion from AEW. Matt Hardy also commented on how interest from Tony Khan's promotion played a role in WWE clearing Edge. We also take a closer look at a couple of other stories.

#5 Bray Wyatt to make AEW debut soon

Rumors of Bray Wyatt getting set to debut in AEW have been gathering steam in the last couple of days. The former Universal Champion, who was released in late July, could be making his debut on next week's episode of Dynamite, despite his 90-day clause not being up. Cageside Seats reported the following:

"Despite it not being 90 days since his WWE release, there is a lot of speculation that Bray Wyatt will debut for AEW next week in Rochester, New York, which is Brodie Lee’s hometown," stated the report.

#4 Matt Hardy commented on AEW's role in WWE clearing Edge

Matt Hardy was a guest on episode 36 of the MLW Cast. During the show, he discussed Edge and his return to WWE. In Hardy's opinion, The Rated-R Superstar was cleared to finally return to the ring because he would have signed with AEW otherwise:

"That was one of those things too. I think if they [WWE] hadn’t have cleared Edge and let him wrestle, he was going to end up at AEW. So they kind of had to go, ‘Oh. If we don’t want him to go, we got to let him have his way,’" said Matt Hardy.

Edge made his return last year at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. His best friend Christian Cage returned at the 2021 Royal Rumble but has since signed with All Elite Wrestling.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das