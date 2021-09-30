Jake Roberts gives update on his AEW status

Jake Roberts has been off AEW TV for quite some time, and it was reported that the WWE Hall of Famer recently had foot surgery. His recovery from this procedure has reportedly been the reason for his absence.

In an update, Roberts tweeted that he was "back in the saddle again." He thanked the fans for showing their appreciation and AEW for "making him part of it."

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT After 5 weeks off 4 surgery I was bk in the saddle again. Wow what a rush!! (Thx HAWK!!!) I love all the fans that show their appreciation! I came alive!! Thx AEW for making me a part of it. Life is so good After 5 weeks off 4 surgery I was bk in the saddle again. Wow what a rush!! (Thx HAWK!!!) I love all the fans that show their appreciation! I came alive!! Thx AEW for making me a part of it. Life is so good

Based on this tweet, it seems like Roberts might be gearing up for his return to AEW programming. For many months, Roberts has featured as Lance Archer's manager before the legend was sidelined due to his health issues. As a result, Archer has been left without Roberts' presence in recent weeks.

Jake Roberts recently signed a two-year extension with AEW

When Jake Roberts initially joined AEW in 2020, the deal initially wasn't meant to last long. But in an interview with Diamond Dallas Page, Roberts recalled his first promo segment with Cody Rhodes and how that paved the way for his contract extension. The WWE Hall of Famer then revealed that his contract was extended for two years.

"...Just a few weeks ago, I buzzed Tony, I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got four weeks left,''" Roberts said. "'What do you want me to do? I need a notice so I can start setting up my stuff,’ and he says, ‘We need to sign another piece of paper.’ And I signed again and then after I signed it, I found out that it wasn’t for a year, it was for more than a year. It was for two years." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT AEW is showing me each and every week they are above and beyond the BEST in pro- wrestling. Don’t miss a second. AEW is showing me each and every week they are above and beyond the BEST in pro- wrestling. Don’t miss a second.

In the same interview, Roberts described how much he has been enjoying his run with AEW, as it has helped him fall in love with wrestling again.

It seems like Jake Roberts will be around for quite some time in AEW. The question is, what plans does AEW have for him and Archer? Only time will tell.

