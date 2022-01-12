"P*ss off" - Jim Cornette refuses to accept an apology from former AEW World Champion

Jim Cornette recently rejected an apology from AEW star Kenny Omega after the two men had an intense Twitter exchange a few days ago.

The never-ending social media beef between them escalated this past weekend when The Cleaner name-dropped the wrestling manager during a Q/A with fans on Twitter. While reacting to criticism of the AEW Women's division, Omega brought up Cornette's 'wheezing' habit.

The said statement irked Jim Cornette as the veteran quipped about Omega's wrestling ability. Last night, The Cleaner issued a sincere apology to Cornette:

"Shouldn’t have brought up any breathing issue. I, as well as many friends/acquaintances in other sports, are suffering due to Covid after effects. Not sure if you’ll accept, but I do apologize," Kenny Omega tweeted.

In response, Jim Cornette called Kenny Omega's apology "bullsh*t" and clarified that he never had any breathing or COVID-related issues. Furthermore, the former WWE personality said he doesn't want to have any interaction with the AEW star:

"P*ss off with your phony apology bullsh*t, turdblossom. I've never had COVID, I don't want to have ANY interaction with you and your phony wrestling, and I don't have any breathing issues except when you're on the air I refuse to breathe it," Jim Cornette tweeted.

Kenny Omega hasn't responded to the tweet yet, and it is unlikely that he will do so after Jim Cornette denied accepting his apology. There is an evident animosity between the two men, and it still runs deep today.

Kenny Omega is unlikely to return to AEW programming anytime soon

Omega is on hiatus after losing the AEW World Championship to 'Hangman' Adam Page at Full Gear last year. The Cleaner has been dealing with some health issues, such as abdominal hernia and vertigo. Not only that, but he was also due for shoulder surgery.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that there's currently 'no timetable' planned for his return to television programming. While the seeds for Omega's potential singles match with Adam Cole have already been planted, it will be interesting to see when he makes his much-anticipated return.

What do you make of Kenny Omega and Jim Cornette's Twitter exchange? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry