"You gotta go with that guy" - Jim Cornette reveals which wrestler should be the next AEW World Champion instead of Hangman Page

Many fans have been rallying around Hangman Page throughout his mission to win the AEW World Championship. This quest seems set to conclude at AEW Full Gear, as Page is widely expected to defeat Kenny Omega for the title. But Jim Cornette doesn't think Hangman should win the gold right now.

Given the rich history between Omega and Page, it's easy how to see a win for the challenger would culminate his redemption story against his arch-rival. But Cornette has often been critical of this potential title change.

On a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, the legendary wrestling manager questioned why the company could give the championship to Hangman when it has two world-class stars in CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

"I don't know why in the f*ck that the next world title change would not be to one or the other of either CM Punk or Bryan Danielson," said Cornette. "Because they had Page in the spot, but all of a sudden it's like when you've got the really talented guy in the high school drama class that you want to star in the school play."

"But then suddenly, a real professional actor from college gets somehow left behind, and he shows up," Cornette added. "Well, you gotta go with that guy."

Women of #AEW @WomenofAEW Our next AEW World Champion has to be Hangman Adam Page. Not Bryan Danielson. Not CM Punk. Our next AEW World Champion has to be Hangman Adam Page. Not Bryan Danielson. Not CM Punk. https://t.co/oL0QxdsjBs

Cornette added that if Page had previously delivered the promos he's given in recent weeks, it would have made sense to put the world title on him. That being said, the legendary manager argued that crowning Hangman would be "ridiculous" at this point because Punk and Bryan are two of the biggest stars in the business.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will have a contract signing on next week's AEW Dynamite

With their impending clash almost a week away, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will be in the same ring for a contract signing Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

As for their match, there's no doubt that Omega and Page will tear the house down. This feud was been one of the most captivating stories in AEW's short history, and AEW could add even more intensity to it ahead of the pay-per-view.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

(If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Could Charlotte Flair head to AEW next? A former WWE writer has a hot take.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Hangman Page dethrone Kenny Omega at Full Gear? Yes No 2 votes so far