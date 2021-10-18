"Could there be a bigger clash of styles?" - Jim Cornette not a fan of rumored Jon Moxley match

Jim Cornette recently spoke about the rumored Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson clash as part of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear 2021.

The match card for the upcoming pay-per-view was recently leaked, with Moxley against Danielson being one of the dream matches planned for the show. The two stars were later announced for the tournament, making it even more likely that they could go to war on November 13th.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW We’re really getting Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson at Full Gear in the finals.That’s gonna be incredible. #AEW We’re really getting Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson at Full Gear in the finals.That’s gonna be incredible.#AEW https://t.co/HGR4YSVvRV

Though many AEW fans are delighted over the prospect of seeing Danielson and Moxley fight, Jim Cornette is skeptical about it. He shared his opinions on the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience.

The wrestling veteran stated that he was shocked to read about AEW planning this match between the two stars' starkly different wrestling styles. Here's what Jim Cornette said about a possible Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley match:

"I saw the notebook. It was chicken scratching that one would assume is of possibly a 16-year old 10th grader taking notes in his class that he didn't care too much about. But it had a card for a pay-per-view, and the only one that I didn't understand and that came out of leftfield was do you think they are actually gonna put Bryan Danielson in the ring against Jon Moxley. Could there be a bigger clash of styles in the history of professional wrestling that would make the two look positively complementary to each other? But otherwise, it's just a card of matches for the pay-per-view," said Jim Cornette.

Who are Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's first opponents in the AEW Elimination Tournament?

In the first-round match of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson will compete against Dustin Rhodes.

Though the veteran performer could take The American Dragon to the limit, it seems unlikely Rhodes would pull off an upset win. The two are scheduled to wrestle at this week's AEW Dynamite.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament:10 vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse HobbsDustin Rhodes vs. Bryan Danielson

Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament:10 vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse HobbsDustin Rhodes vs. Bryan Danielson

Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

As for Jon Moxley, he would collide with Dark Order's Preston Vance on an undisclosed date. Since Vance has rarely received an opportunity to showcase his talent in singles action, the performer would be gunning to put up a good show.

That said, there's little to no chance he would get the better of Moxley as the former AEW Champion is one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Also Read

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on the possible Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley match at AEW Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy