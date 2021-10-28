"Why didn't they just stop the match?" - Jim Cornette lashes out at AEW for a recent match on Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Lance Archer's match with Eddie Kingston from last week's AEW Dynamite. The veteran was critical of AEW's decision not to call off the bout despite The Murderhawk Monster suffering a scary-looking injury.

On Saturday night's show, Kingston and Archer wrestled in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. A few minutes into the clash, the former IWGP United States Champion climbed the top rope to deliver his trademark Moonsault on Eddie Kingston. However, Archer mistimed it, thus falling straight onto his head.

Despite this unfortunate accident, Kingston and Archer finished the match, with the former rolling up the latter for the win. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, Cornette voiced his frustrations on how AEW handled the situation.

He stated that someone should have told AEW boss Tony Khan to stop after Archer mistimed the Moonsault. Furthermore, Jim Cornette added since everyone knew about the match's outcome, it should have been called off right after the botch.

"Why didn't the referee stop it? The guy that was unable to continue was gonna lose anyway, right? Everybody knew about the finish, if he's gonna lose it anyway, stop the goddamn match, even if he's not gonna lose. He just landed on his head! I don't understand in what world, did nobody just say back in the gorilla position didn't just say, "Tony Khan, just ring the bell and stop it." That's a better out for Lance Archer," said Jim Cornette

Eddie Kingston will now wrestle Bryan Danielson at AEW Rampage

Keeping away the controversy of his recent match, Kingston will now hope to win his second match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The Mad King will square off against Bryan Danielson in the tournament's semi-finals on this week's Rampage.

Unscripted (プラカシュ) @UnscriptedPsch Oh man I'm hyped for Eddie Kingston vs Bryan Danielson Oh man I'm hyped for Eddie Kingston vs Bryan Danielson https://t.co/i6WJYSGmtw

The match will mark the veteran performers' first match against each other in AEW. In the second semi-final, former AEW Champion Jon Moxley will go head-to-head against Orange Cassidy. The winner of these matches will advance to the finals at AEW Full Gear on November 13th.

Currently, Bryan Danielson and Moxley are the favorites to battle it out at the pay-per-view. Full Gear's recently leaked match card also suggests that the two former WWE stars would wrestle at the event.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer's match on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Angana Roy