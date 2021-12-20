"This is what Kenny Omega is incapable of" - Wrestling veteran blasts AEW star as he heaps praise on 5-time WWE Champion

Jim Cornette recently shared his take on AEW Champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson's time limit draw at last week's Dynamite. The former WWE manager was particularly impressed with The American Dragon, saying he's doing everything in AEW that Kenny Omega has failed to do so far.

Danielson and Page's epic 60-minute show-opening clash has drawn widespread acclaim, with many terming it as 2021's best match. One among them is Jim Cornette, who lavished praise at the bout while speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

How would you have booked the ending? Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the #AEW World Championship ends in a Draw!How would you have booked the ending? Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page for the #AEW World Championship ends in a Draw!How would you have booked the ending? https://t.co/TjrZcytKxy

The wrestling veteran stated that Hangman Page perfectly sold Danelson's offense, while the latter worked tremendously as a heel. Cornette lauded the two for maintaining fans' interest in the match even when they were 40 minutes into it.

Furthermore, he took a massive shot at Kenny Omega, saying The Cleaner is "incapable" of wrestling such a great bout. Jim Cornette said that, unlike Danielson, the former AEW Champion has never been the best wrestler in the business.

"So Page is selling like a champ, and Danielson's a heel, and this thing is building still at 40 minutes in and keeps on building. This is what Kenny Omega is incapable of. An athletic contest with professional wrestling and not phony videogame bulls**t and a lack of logic. That's why he's not the best wrestler in the world, never will be, never has been and that's why guys like Danielson have a claim to be in that conversation. He's doing what Kenny Omega hasn't been able to do in two years," said Jim Cornette.

This isn't the first occasion when Cornette has criticized Omega, as the wrestling veteran has repeatedly shared his disdain for The Cleaner's in-ring style.

When can fans expect Kenny Omega to return to AEW?

Following his AEW Championship loss to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021, Omega stepped away to take some time off to heal from his injuries. It was reported that The Best Bout Machine was suffering from several issues, including Hernia, Vertigo, back problems, and more.

🧸 Jeremy 💰 @theblacknerdJ This is a Kenny Omega appreciation tweet because how do you manage to wrestle consistent four star plus matches with vertigo?! Omega really is a great wrestler. This is a Kenny Omega appreciation tweet because how do you manage to wrestle consistent four star plus matches with vertigo?! Omega really is a great wrestler. https://t.co/GR7AG1VT5c

It was later noted that, Kenny Omega could return to AEW in the first quarter of 2022, possibly February.

Given how much fans have missed him during his absence, there's no doubt that Omega will receive a warm reception upon his triumphant return.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of why Kenny Omega is not the best wrestler in the world? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you're using quotes from this article, please give credit to Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

What would The American Dream have thought of Cody Rhodes getting booed? Bill Apter shares his take.

Edited by Alan John