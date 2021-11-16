"It's clownishness and foolishness" - Jim Cornette slams recent match on AEW Rampage featuring WWE legend 

Jim Cornette recently shared his honest opinion on Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy's Lumberjack match from last Friday night's AEW Rampage.

Hardy and The Freshly Squeezed have been embroiled in a heated rivalry in the past few months, with their latest bout being their second singles match against each other. Though many expected this clash to end their feud, Matt Hardy's controversial win suggests otherwise.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend stated that the match was a display of "foolishness" and "clownishness." Cornette also pointed out that it was riddled with many botches, with Hardy's missed Elbow Drop being the most notable one.

"It's the same, these matches are all the same, it's clownishness and foolishness. And as seen on Twitter, full of botches, including the Superman punch and Matt Hardy missing an Elbow Drop and then trying to claim it was on purpose. You can't take this seriously. It looks like the Friday night show (AEW Rampage) has become the depository for all this tomfoolery as I understand they are embarrassed to on Wednesday nights (AEW Dynamite), where more people are watching, but the problem is you don't have to have it at all," said Jim Cornette

Furthermore, Jim Cornette said AEW Rampage had become a dumping ground for matches that couldn't make it to Dynamite on Wednesdays.

Dutch Mantell was also not a fan of Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy on AEW Rampage

Not just Jim Cornette, but Dutch Mantell was also critical of the Lumberjack match from the Friday night show. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that though AEW Rampage was an overall better show than WWE SmackDown, the main event stuck out like a sore thumb.

He also criticized Matt Hardy's Elbow Drop botch and said the match was a "hodge-podge" of too much happening at once.

"Well, I didn't like much SmackDown. I think except for that last match on Rampage, I think they had a better show. But that last match was just hodge-podge, and there was just too much going on. Did you see the elbow Matt Hardy dropped at the very end? He missed it by this far. That's gonna be on AEW botches all week long," said Dutch Mantell

Despite the criticism, AEW fans can expect Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy to wrestle another match soon to settle their feud once and for all.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of the Lumberjack match from AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

