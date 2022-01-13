"Taking advantage of young talent" – AEW's Joey Janela hopes WWE wins lawsuit

Joey Janela recently took to Twitter to slam MLW, the wrestling promotion suing WWE for monopolizing wrestling.

According to Janela, MLW has had issues with his opinions in the past as well. Janela once called MLW out for how poorly they paid their midcard roster, allegedly.

Janela's tweet from 2020, where he called out MLW, said:

"Most of the undercard gets paid less than 3000 a year tbh, and Big court acts like he's doing business around the world, private jet flying! Get lost you carny f*cks!" - Joey Janela

According to a report published by WrestlingNews.Co, MLW filed an Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against WWE on January 11, 2022. According to the report, WWE is being sued for allegedly undermining competition and monopolizing the wrestling market.

While WWE has been involved in quite a few lawsuits over the years, as most big companies are, this one seems bigger. It's surprising to see WWE garner support from a wrestler signed to AEW. There's still a long road ahead for WWE, and we've only just found out about the lawsuit.

Where has Joey Janela been for the past few months in AEW?

Fans who don't watch AEW Dark or Dark: Elevation might be wondering where Janela is and if he's even signed to AEW.

Janela last wrestled on AEW Dynamite on the March 28, 2021 episode, which means it's been nearly a year since he was last seen on TV. Janela has been almost exclusively wrestling on Dark.

He recently started a social media feud against IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona (FKA: Zach Ryder) which resulted in a response from Ric Flair. Janela has been paired with upcoming wrestler Kayla Rossi on AEW DARK, who has assisted him during his matches.

It's unknown when Janela will return to AEW TV, but it should be refreshing for fans to know they can still watch him on YouTube on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

