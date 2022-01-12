Ric Flair reacts to AEW star and former WWE Intercontinental Champion recreating his famous storyline

Ric Flair recently reacted to AEW star Joey Janela and IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona recreating his famous WWF angle.

During the early 90s, Flair feued with the late Randy Savage and the two encorporated a kayfabe relationship into the angle. Flair claimed to have dated Savage's real-life wife, legendary manager Ms. Elizabeth, before her marriage.

More recently, Janela has been posting pictures with Chelsea Green on social media that look similar to the photographs used during the 90s feud. As a result, Cardona and Janela have been going back and forth, possibly hinting at a match.

During the WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair opened up about his experience during the original feud:

"He [Randy Savage] was not cool at all. What started out to be fun turned into a nightmare. They actually got divorced... Not because of me. They just – I don’t want to talk about two people who aren’t here – but it had to happen because Randy was a very controlling guy. He liked me so he went along with it, but behind the scenes – which none of us were aware of – their marriage was falling apart," stated Ric Flair.

The similarities between the two pictures is undeniable.

The original photograph used during the Flair v Savage feud.

While Flair seems to have had a terrible experience through the feud, Cardona and Green have only just gotten married. Hopefully, they won't run into anything similar.

Could we ever see "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair in AEW?

Flair has seemingly been comfortable with his new podcast, even after the most recent controversy he was involved in. He could choose to continue doing that instead of getting back into the squared circle.

Because of his track record and age, if Flair ever moved to AEW it would be a backstage role or managerial one like his fellow Four Horsemen teammates, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson.

Flair recently lashed out at an article published on AEW's Le Champion, Chris Jericho. Since Jericho is as heavily involved with AEW as he is, this debut might not happen due to Flair's reaction to the Demo God being called a G.O.A.T. Although Flair respects Jericho's work, he doesn't agree with the notion.

Stranger things have happened though, and Flair could very well become "All Elite" at some point.

