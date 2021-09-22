Ric Flair says WWE Hall of Famer tried to destroy his reputation 

Ric Flair has claimed that Rob Van Dam tried to destroy his reputation based on just an assumption.

Flair has been at the center of controversy after the latest episode of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring featuring the infamous Plane Ride from Hell incident. During the episode, flight attendant Heidi Doyle accused him of sexual assault. The Nature Boy has denied these allegations and has been very active on social media over the last few days.

Recently, he reacted to an article about Rob Van Dam's statement about what he saw on the Plane Ride from Hell. RVD also featured in this episode of Dark Side of the Ring and spoke about the incident. Flair linked this article and wrote in his tweet that Van Dam tried to destroy his reputation.

bleedingcool.com/tv/dark-side-o… A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now. A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now.

He further posted the screenshot of Rob Van Dam's tweet stating that he didn't see Flair doing that and didn't say that. RVD added that it was "creative editing" that made people hear it differently.

Ric Flair's statement after the controversial episode of Dark Side Of The Ring

The Dark Side of the Ring episode featuring the incidents of the Plane Ride from Hell has had the entire pro wrestling world talking.

Ric Flair has since given an official statement on the matter, denying the sexual assault accusations. Here's an excerpt from his statement.

"My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time again. The reason Rory (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened," stated Ric Flair.

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, fans observed that WWE's signature opening package no longer had Flair's image anymore. There are also reports that he is unlikely to join AEW now following this controversy.

