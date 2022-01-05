×
"People are still writing articles about me" - WWE Hall of Famer savagely rants after being compared to Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion!
Sidharth Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 05, 2022 10:03 PM IST
News

Ric Flair recently shared his thoughts on enthusiasts writing articles about Chris Jericho being the 'GOAT' of pro wrestling, not him.

A few days ago, the WWE Hall of Famer slammed a year-old online column that rationalized why Jericho is the "Greatest Of All Time." In a critical response to it on Twitter, the 16-time world champion also referenced reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for not owning legal rights to 'The Man' moniker.

While discussing the same on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair downplayed any relevancy to the article. Though the veteran considers Jericho a good wrestler, he disagrees with the AEW star being entitled to GOAT status before him:

"The last thing I saw online last week was six reasons why Ric Flair is not the GOAT And why Chris Jericho is. Absolutely not (on if he agrees with it). I didn't say he wasn't good. I'm saying, at 72, people are still writing articles about me. When they're writing articles about Chris Jericho when he's 72, show me one. I must have oppressed somebody," Ric Flair said.
In an amusing bit, The Nature Boy savagely trolled The Demo God. He said that wrestling journalists are still writing about him while he dares to see Jericho becoming the most-talked-about topic when he turns his age.

The two former WWE Superstars have tasted main event level success and their resumes speak volumes about their legendary careers. Knowing that the term 'GOAT' is always debatable, it is hard to consider one name labeled as the greatest of all time.

Opinions will always vary since fans will have grown up in different eras of pro wrestling, and they have put various other wrestlers on a pedestal. Yet both Jericho and Flair are entitled to 'GOAT' in their own way.

Chris Jericho made a surprising return to AEW programming last week

Chris Jericho recently made a stunning return to AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash edition, which served as the final episode of the flagship program on the TNT network.

The former AEW World Champion saved Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, who suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Daniel Garcia and 2point0. The Mad King was visibly upset with Jericho sticking his nose into their business.

The two men engaged in a heated argument before going their separate ways. As things stand, the company seems to be planning a feud between Jericho and Eddie Kingston.

Edited by Arjun
