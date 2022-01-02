"Have you lost your mind?" - WWE Hall of Famer lashes out after Chris Jericho is dubbed the GOAT of professional wrestling

Ric Flair has lashed out on social media after it was suggested Chris Jericho was the GOAT of professional wrestling. The 16-time world champion unleashed his scathing response via Instagram and Twitter after coming across the opinion piece originally published in May 2020.

Debate has long been held over who is the GOAT of professional wrestling, with various names being thrown into the hat for consideration. Chris Jericho has often referred to himself as the best in the world, even naming his 2014 book The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea.

Ric Flair is recognized by WWE as being the joint-most decorated world champion alongside John Cena, making his case for being in the conversation.

Flair had previously described Shawn Michaels as being the GOAT, throwing into question whether he was disputing Jericho's claim to the mantle in lieu of himself or HBK.

Chris Jericho made his AEW return at Dynamite: Holiday Bash earlier this week

Chris Jericho was absent from AEW while on tour with his band, Fozzy. When the tour came to an end, news broke that Y2J had been hospitalized with a non-COVID related issue.

His return came during a post-match tussle between Inner Circle stablemates Santana and Ortiz alongside Eddie Kingston and Team 2point0. After a roll-up victory 2point0 attacked Santana with the ring bell, facilitating the heroic return of the inaugural AEW World Champion with a baseball bat in hand.

Santana and Ortiz were grateful for the save, but Eddie Kingston visibly took issue with the presence of Le Champion. Proud and Powerful had to come between them and deflate the situation.

