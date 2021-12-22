"It's ridiculous" - Ric Flair takes a shot at Becky Lynch and WWE

Ric Flair thinks it is “ridiculous” that Becky Lynch beats Charlotte Flair in merchandise sales when WWE does not even own “The Man” trademark.

In September 2019, Flair threatened legal action over WWE’s use of the term “The Man” on Lynch’s merchandise. The dispute appeared to have been resolved in May 2020 when Flair reportedly transferred the rights of “The Man” over to WWE. However, the 72-year-old revealed last month that he plans to take back the trademark if he is legally able to do so.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation podcast, Flair explained that WWE repackaged Ted DiBiase as The Million Dollar Man in 1987 for marketing reasons. He then took a dig at Becky Lynch and the company over “The Man” controversy.

“I’m sure that Million Dollar Man things sold [despite DiBiase being a bad guy], I think that was really popular. I don’t know for a fact but, I mean, how can you possibly have Becky Lynch beat Charlotte [in] merchandise that they don’t own yet? It’s ridiculous. When they own it I’ll let you know,” Flair said.

Earlier this year, Ric Flair said in an interview with Conrad Thompson that Roman Reigns allegedly lost respect for him due to the trademark dispute. The 16-time world champion spoke to the former Shield member backstage to clarify the situation.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair recently had a public fallout

Ric Flair is not the only member of the Flair family that Becky Lynch no longer gets along with. Ric’s daughter Charlotte was best friends with Lynch for several years before their relationship suddenly deteriorated.

Lynch said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour in November that Charlotte became jealous of her when she began to achieve success.

Shortly after she made those comments, Big Time Becks defeated the SmackDown Women’s Champion at Survivor Series 2021. Despite the real-life issues between both women, their match was widely viewed as one of the best of the year in WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Ric Flair Wooooo Nation and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from this article.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Who is 'The Man'? Becky Lynch Ric Flair 21 votes so far