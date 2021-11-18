Becky Lynch breaks silence regarding her real-life relationship with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch has opened up on what her current relationship with Charlotte Flair is like. The Man has admitted that she doesn't like Flair, and the same goes for her arch-rival, who can't stand Lynch either.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Becky Lynch claimed that Flair herself would tell everyone a different side to her story, whereas the current RAW Women's Champion said she had her version.

According to Becky Lynch, her side of the story is that when she was rising in WWE, she and Flair used to be best friends and The Queen was a level above her.

However, in 2019, things turned around for Becky Lynch. The WWE Universe finally started rallying behind her, as she introduced the moniker of The Man. Lynch has claimed that Flair couldn't stand her rise in the company and has never been able to accept it.

"We don't like each other, we don't like each other, we used to. So I'm sure she would give you a different side and I'll give you my side, is that, my star was rising, we were best friends and it all worked, when she was on top and I was below and then we could all see the way things were going in 2019. Like people were really rallying behind me and this turn would turn me into a different league and she couldn't take that and has never been able to take it," said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021 will be different from their previous battles.

At Survivor Series 2021, Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair in a match between the RAW Women's Champion and the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Flair and Lynch are no strangers inside the ring, having faced one another multiple times over the years.

But this time around, things are likely to be different between the two women, as there are rumored real-life issues between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

WWE is reportedly looking to use the tension between the two women and may even book a controversial finish to their match at this year's Survivor Series.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The animosity between Lynch and Charlotte will surely make this one of the must-see matches this weekend, and the fans will be eagerly watching to see how the bout unfolds.

Edited by Alan John