WWE reportedly planning a controversial angle involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021

Charlotte Flair will lock horns with Becky Lynch at Survivor Series 2021. According to a recent report, the two champions may be involved in a controversial finish at Survivor Series 2021. This is following rumors about real-life heat between the two champions.

In the latest report from the Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that WWE plans to book a controversial angle at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The show will feature a battle between the two women's champions, and Alvarez believes the company will use the real-life rift between them to script another "screwjob."

He further referred to WWE bringing up the infamous Montreal Screwjob involving Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Vince McMahon. Alvarez used the example to speculate that the writing team is heading in a similar direction with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's storyline.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-wwe-n… The real life drama between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch keeps getting more and more heated... The real life drama between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch keeps getting more and more heated...sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-wwe-n…

Last month, the SmackDown Women's Champion and Becky Lynch were involved in an awkward segment on WWE SmackDown that was supposed to feature a title exchange.

Soon after the show, there were reports of a heated backstage altercation between the two superstars. Many believe that Charlotte purposely tried to undermine the RAW Women's Champion.

The rumors were further fuelled by a recent interview by Becky Lynch. She confirmed that although Charlotte used to be her best friend, they don't talk to each other anymore.

The Man also revealed that she no longer trusts The Queen before stating that she wants to turn her attention towards another WWE Superstar, Liv Morgan. The former Riott Squad member will be Lynch's next title challenger on the red brand.

Becky Lynch claims to be the "hero" of the WWE locker room while addressing Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE everyone wants to be the hero in their own story 👸🏼 everyone wants to be the hero in their own story 👸🏼 https://t.co/SnjcN83bKv

Becky Lynch's comments on Charlotte Flair took the Internet by storm. The Man all but confirmed real-life tension with The Queen when she said that their relationship is "difficult" at the moment.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lynch also said the locker room needs a hero at times, and she is happy to take up that role while talking about her issues with Charlotte Flair. The latter was quick to give a subtle response as she posted a tweet saying, "Everyone wants to be a hero in their own story."

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Arjun