Ric Flair vs WWE for 'The Man' trademark comes to an end

Ric Flair and Vince McMahon

Ric Flair has handed over the ownership of The Man trademark to WWE, according to various reports. The dispute between the Hall of Famer and the company became after they applied for the trademark last year.

Becky Lynch was using the gimmick - The Man - and naturally, WWE applied for a trademark for it. However, The Nature Boy was not ready to let them have it as he believed that 'The Man' was his intellectual property.

Both sides are yet to comment on the transfer of the trademark but a listing on the United States Patent & Trademark Office has revealed the switch in ownership. As per the listing, the transfer took place on May 19 but has not been officially confirmed by all parties involved.

Ric Flair vs WWE for The Man trademark

Ric Flair was not ready to let WWE have The Man trademark without him getting paid for it. The Hall of Famer spoke to TMZ last year regarding the same and confirmed that he was doing it because he wanted money.

The Nature Boy also made it clear that he was not looking to keep hold of the trademark. Ric Flair was ready to let WWE and Becky Lynch have the trademark but wanted to get paid for it first.

“I don’t care what WWE thinks of me personally. I know they love me, but obviously, they’ve lost respect for me. If I don’t win, and even if I won, Becky can have it all day long. I’m glad, but I want the company to pay me for it, because I want to take care of my family. I am going to be the man, and if I don’t get it, you know what my tombstone will say? He died trying to be the man.”

Becky Lynch meanwhile has taken a break from WWE as she is set to become a mother later this year. The Man revealed earlier this month that she was pregnant and this relinquished the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Her child with Seth Rollins is expected in December this year.