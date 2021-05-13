Roman Reigns allegedly lost respect for WWE legend after Becky Lynch disagreement

Ric Flair has revealed he spoke to Roman Reigns backstage after becoming concerned that the WWE Universal Champion had lost respect for him.

In 2018, former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch began using “The Man” as her WWE nickname. Flair, who also refers to himself as “The Man,” attempted to trademark the term in 2019. The disagreement was finally resolved in 2020 when WWE gained the rights to use “The Man.”

Speaking to Conrad Thompson, the 16-time World Champion said he approached Reigns after hearing rumors that the WWE Superstar’s opinion of him had changed.

“I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns,” Flair said. “Because when that whole ‘Man’ thing went upside down and all that and I had to file the trademark, whatever transpired, it means nothing now. I think people, I heard that he… and I walked right up to him. I said, ‘Can I have a minute of your time?’ and I said, ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ I mean, you want the kids [current WWE Superstars] to look forward to you coming, not, ‘Oh man, here he comes again.’ Does that make sense? Especially when you have a daughter who is at the most elite position she could be in.”

I Hate To Break It To You Both @BeckyLynchWWE And @taylorswift13, But I’m THE MAN!!! And To Be THE MAN, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! WOOOOO! #theman — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2019

As Ric Flair alluded to, his daughter Charlotte Flair has been one of WWE’s top stars over the last six years. The 13-time Champion is set to face Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event.

Ric Flair also spoke about Bret Hart comparing Roman Reigns to Triple H

Roman Reigns defeated Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 32.

In 2016, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart gave his opinion that Roman Reigns’ then-babyface character was being booked like Triple H. The comments recently resurfaced online, prompting Hart to clarify that the quotes were from years ago.

Ric Flair went on to question why Hart has been so critical of Triple H, among others, in recent years. He also accused the former WWE and WCW star of being “bitter” and “lonely.”

