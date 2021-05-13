Ric Flair blasts "bitter" and "lonely" Bret Hart

Ric Flair says he does not understand why Bret Hart has taken shots at so many people in the wrestling industry in recent years.

Hart has been critical of WWE Superstars including Goldberg, Seth Rollins and Triple H in the past. He also described former WCW executive Eric Bischoff as "the worst loser maggot that ever got into wrestling."

Speaking to Conrad Thompson, Ric Flair recalled some of the comments that Hart has made about past and present WWE Superstars. He also accused his fellow two-time WWE Hall of Famer of being "bitter" and "lonely":

“What I do wanna do is be able to walk into the building and not have people say, ‘God, he’s bitter, he’s old, and he’s gonna continue to knock people,’” Flair said. “I couldn’t live like that. And calling Roman Reigns the next Triple H or cracking on him… I mean, how uncomfortable is that for people in the family to walk around in front of Hunter [Triple H]? And Shawn [Michaels], who is an integral part of the company. NXT, that’s part of the company, right? What else? Jerry Lawler… ‘Jerry Lawler hit me with a chair too hard.’ Wow, okay... I don’t understand it. I don’t ever wanna be that lonely.”

Outside of two virtual autograph signings the only interviews I’ve done recently, to the best of my knowledge, are for my upcoming @aetv documentary. Disappointed but not surprised that old quotes are rehashed and made new for clickbait headlines. — Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 2, 2021

Bret Hart’s comment about Roman Reigns being booked as “the next Triple H” was recorded in 2016. Hart took to social media last week to clarify that some of his old quotes have recently resurfaced.

Ric Flair on Bret Hart’s digs at Eric Bischoff and Goldberg

Ric Flair worked in WCW with Bret Hart and Goldberg

Bret Hart’s in-ring career essentially ended after Goldberg legitimately kicked him in the head during their match at WCW Starrcade 1999. In 2020, The Hitman said on Broken Skull Sessions that Goldberg was “dangerous” and he does not belong in WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Ric Flair revealed he recently spoke to Eric Bischoff about Hart seemingly having an issue with a different person every week:

“I don’t know what happened there [Hart’s problem with Bischoff], and now he’s blaming Eric for everything,” Flair added. “Eric made him rich. I don’t know how you blame Eric. I was talking to Eric the other day. I said, ‘It’s the flavor of the week. He’s mad at Goldberg one week, mad at me the next, something I didn’t do, I was repetitive.’ Well, you wrestle an hour every night 280 times [a year], which he wouldn’t know nothing about, and you’re gonna get slammed off the top, that’s called taking a bump. How many press slams did you take, Bret? None.”

Do Your Best, And Leave The Rest! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/jyxnKlf0HY — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 13, 2021

Ric Flair ended the conversation by jokingly claiming he has more trademark sayings than Bret Hart has world titles.

