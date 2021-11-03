Jon Moxley explains why The Shield was unpopular backstage 

Jon Moxley recently opened up about The Shield's initial few months on WWE's main roster and explained why the stable was unpopular backstage.

Appearing on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, hosted by fellow AEW star Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley discussed The Shield's unparalleled success in WWE. Going by the ring name Dean Ambrose, Moxley worked alongside current WWE stalwarts Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as part of the faction.

The former AEW Champion disclosed that when The Shield debuted on the main roster at Survivor Series 2012, they weren't welcomed backstage. Moxley recalled that since all three - he, Reigns, and Rollins - were virtual nobodies, many felt insecure about their positions on the roster due to the group's dominant booking.

"People are protective of their stuff. It was a less welcoming environment back then. Some new guy coming in with a big push or some new group coming in they are gonna beat everybody up, and people were like, 'Who the hell are these guys? They are nobodies.' It wasn't like we were big stars from NXT, we were complete nobodies, and we are coming in and beating up Undertaker and The Rock so people are like again, 'Who the hell are these guys?'" said Jon Moxley.

The Shield is arguably one of the most successful stables of the current generation. Each member of the faction went on to win the WWE Championship and became legitimate main eventers.

However, the possibility of the stable's reunion looks unlikely since Moxley has been vocal about his disinterest in going back under WWE's umbrella.

Jon Moxley departed WWE for AEW in 2019

In early 2019, Moxley made the bold choice of leaving WWE at the height of his popularity, citing creative frustrations. However, this decision was a blessing in disguise for Mox as he became one of the most beloved performers in AEW.

Jon Moxley played an integral role in helping All Elite Wrestling create a fertile ground for the success it currently enjoys. His run as the AEW Champion during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is widely regarded as one of the most memorable babyface title reigns in recent years.

Despite not being in the main event picture anymore, his connection with fans hasn't diminished, and he continues to receive some of the loudest reactions.

A few hours ago, AEW boss Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley would enter an "inpatient alcohol program" and focus on his recovery for the foreseeable future. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him all the best at this time.

