Kenny Omega's next challenger to be determined on AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode

AEW Dynamite will continue to maintain its must-see status next week as a huge Casino Ladder Match was announced to determine the No.1 Contender for Kenny Omega's World Championship.

The bout was announced during this week's AEW Dynamite. A couple of other matches have also been added to the card for Dynamite's anniversary episode.

Hikaru Shida will take on Serena Deeb while The Elite's Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, and Adam Cole alongside Don Callis will face off against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus.

As of now, the participants for the ladder match are yet to be revealed. We may get some information on it during this week's Rampage and in the next few days.

Bryan Danielson had previously expressed a desire to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, but the Best Bout Machine shot it down. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion will be one of the participants for the match next week.

Could we see Hangman Adam Page return to AEW next week to further his storyline with Kenny Omega?

F❌DE TO BL❌CK @BLACKXMASS_



I think Hangman Adam Page returns and wins the match and that’s how he gets back his title shot 🔥



#AEWDynamite Who’s winning the Casino Ladder Match next week ?I think Hangman Adam Page returns and wins the match and that’s how he gets back his title shot 🔥 Who’s winning the Casino Ladder Match next week ?



I think Hangman Adam Page returns and wins the match and that’s how he gets back his title shot 🔥



#AEWDynamite https://t.co/o0x44O5Za9

Hangman Adam Page has been absent from AEW TV after enduring a vicious beating at the hands of the Elite. Fans have been clamoring to see the Millennial Cowboy back in the company.

Page seemed destined to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at All Out. But those plans took a backseat, with the new arrivals to AEW and Page taking some time off to be with his family after becoming a father.

Also Read

The ladder match presents a great opportunity to climb back up the rankings without stacking wins over many weeks, and Hangman Page winning to set up a title match against Kenny Omega at Full Gear would make a lot of sense.

Who do you think should be Kenny Omega's next challenger? Let us know in the comments section!

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John