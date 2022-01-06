"He doesn't have anything left"- WCW veteran Konnan explains why AEW may have given up on five-time WWE Champion

Konnan recently explained a possible reason why AEW may have given up their hopes on Paul Wight as a performer.

Since joining promotion last year, Wight's booking has often felt questionable. Though he has been doing commentary alongside Tony Schiavone for AEW Dark: Elevation, the company has hardly booked him as a competitor in flagship programming. In September last year, the former WWE Superstar defeated QT Marshall in his in-ring debut match.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that Tony Khan could have probably observed whether or not Paul Wight still has the ability to draw eyeballs in a similar way Sting does.

The veteran believes Wight must have failed to impress the higher-ups, which could have prompted the company to put him back on commentary:

"Bro, you gotta give him [Tony Khan] credit on that. He probably say hey, let's see what he's [Paul Wight] got left, and the people get into him and you know, like they do Sting, which could happen. He went out there, and they saw that he doesn't have anything left.... back to commentating, you know what I'm saying?" Konnan said.

Wight's squash match against Marshall turned out to be his only main roster feud in the company. AEW even scrapped his storyline with Billy Gunn and The Gunn Club, who turned on the former Big Show days before All Out.

Since then, Wight has wrestled on a few occasions, but it came against a string of underwhelming opponents on Dark: Elevation.

Paul Wight wants to face Shaquille O'Neal in AEW

For years, Paul Wight has expressed his desire to wrestle Shaquille O'Neal. In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the 49-year old star explained how O'Neal's busy schedule made it difficult for WWE to book their match around the WrestleMania season.

However, Wight believes there's no 'red tape' in AEW, and the match is closer to happening than it has ever been:

“Around WrestleMania season it’s usually a tough time for Shaq because there’s basketball going on and a lot of things that occupy his time. I think with AEW we don’t have as much red tape. I mean, Shaq’s already competed in AEW. I think this is an opportunity for us to have that spectacle match and have some fun with it. Honestly, I think it’s closer to happening than it’s ever been.”

Wrestling fans have been clamoring to see Wight face Shaq ever since the two men confronted each other on an episode of WWE RAW almost a decade ago. Though both men exchanged blows during Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, they never got a chance to wrestle a full-fledged match.

With age not on either of the men's sides, Tony Khan shouldn't drop the ball on Shaq vs. Wight this year.

What do you make of Konnan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

