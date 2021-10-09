"Why should we care about him?" - WCW legend Konnan slams AEW for rising star's booking 

WCW legend Konnan recently shared his thoughts on AEW's booking of Fuego Del Sol and his on-screen association with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

The luchador is a relatively new addition to AEW's roster, having signed a full-time contract in August. While the underdog Del Sol is quite popular, others have been critical of his Guevara-dependent booking in the company.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan called out AEW for Fuego Del Sol's questionable booking. He was also critical of Sammy Guevara gifting Del Sol a truck, wondering where all of this was leading to.

Furthermore, the WCW veteran criticized the AEW star's involvement in Guevara's matches. Konnan then pointed out his major gripe with AEW, where every top star seems to involve their friends in angles and storylines for no reason.

"Now before this, Sammy buys this guy (Fuego Del Sol) a truck. What's the deal with Fuego, dude? Why should we care about him? Okay, you're Sammy's friend, you already got your job, now he got you a truck, what's next, an engagement ring? What was it at the end, he come to help him as if anybody cared. Sammy's with Fuego, Nakazawa is with Omega, Cutler's is with Young Bucks. Does everybody just bring their friend now to the wrestling matches, and they become part of angles. You get them jobs and trucks, what's going on here?" said Konnan

Konnan was also critical of CM Punk's booking in AEW

Konnan recently criticized AEW for booking CM Punk to compete against the young and mid-card performers. The WCW legend thinks fans want to see The Straight Edge Superstar wrestle the top stars, not the "young cats."

Konnan pointed out that CM Punk's "feel-good period" in AEW is over, and he should be getting back to business by getting involved in notable feuds. The veteran feels Punk engaging in notable rivalries can help elevate the company's ratings.

