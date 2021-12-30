"He comes off to me like a Jericho wannabe" -WCW veteran slams how top AEW tag team has been booked

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, WCW veteran Konnan slammed the booking of AEW tag team, The Varsity Blondes.

Konnan pointed to the most recent storyline the duo had with the terror of AEW, Malakai Black. He also specifically mentioned a major weakness that he perceives with Griff Garrison's character.

"Let me tell you one thing: this Griff Garrison character? He comes off to me like a Jericho wannabe. I’m serious. And I thought him and Pillman had heat last week. And to tell you the truth? Pillman got totally buried in this, but he’s been buried ever since he got buried in Cleveland," Konnan said.

Konnan also went on to provide what he believes is a far better story for the Varsity Blondes.

"But to me bro? Pillman and him should fight over the chick, he should get the girl, cheat on her, and beat the sh*t out of Griff [Garrison] and send him to the YouTube show. That’s what they should do. They’ve dropped the ball on Brian big time."

Does AEW need to push other tag teams?

The Young Bucks were the AEW tag team champions for most of the year and lost their titles to the Lucha Brothers back in September.

As spectacular as the Lucha Brothers are, the dominance of the Young Bucks for so long could’ve caused the promotion’s tag team division to grow stale.

AEW must look at 2022 as a major opportunity to promote other teams such as 2point0, Varsity Blondes, and Proud N’ Powerful.

In all wrestling promotions there will always be stars who get pushed more than others. There will also be stars who get lost in the shuffle. However, in order for AEW's tag team division to truly grow beyond the shadow of the Young Bucks, it's imperative that other teams get their time chance to shine.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Genci Papraniku