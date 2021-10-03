"Everyone abused their power" – Konnan speculates on backstage roles of AEW EVPs

It was recently reported that AEW's EVP's roles had been scaled back, with Tony Khan asserting complete control. Konnan recalled on Keepin' it 100 the exploding barb wire match not going according to plan and Tony Khan telling him that he was mad about giving the finish to someone else. Konnan also believed that some had abused their power.

"I'm thinking, this is what I'm thinking, that kind of everyone abused their power, sneaking in their friends, sneaking in their own little agendas, and maybe he got tired of it, and he said, f**k this, I'm taking over. Because, the other day, and I can't get into what storyline it is yet because it's about to happen," Konnan said.

Konnan also said that Tony Khan sent a storyline to him for his opinion as they have had their differences in the past.

"He's sent me a storyline that was very well done, and he goes, what do you think about this? And I go, I like it. Konnan continued. You know what I'm saying. He says, all right, we'll do it together. So, I think he just feels more comfortable being more hands-on because I think he knows he's going to do what's best for business where everybody else is hooking up their friends, they're doing what they want. That's what I'm thinking," added Konnan.

Konnan's take on the possible backstage issues between Tony Khan and the rest of the AEW EVPs does have plausibility to it. Of course, it's speculation and only a reading of the story rather than a fact.

Casino Ladder match set for next week's AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite will have a Casino Ladder match next week, with the winner receiving a shot at the World Championship. The participants are Pac, Andrade El Idolo, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, and a 'Joker' entrant. Who will be the joker this time around? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

