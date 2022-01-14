"They probably won't capitalize on him" - Konnan doesn't want 23-year wrestling veteran to sign with AEW 

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on recently-released WWE Superstar Samoa Joe possibly inking a deal with AEW.

The Samoan Submission Machine was recently laid off, marking his second release from WWE in less than a year. Earlier, Joe was cut in April 2021, though former NXT head-honcho Triple H quickly brought him back.

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃 Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃

Since his second departure, there has been rampant speculation about Samoa Joe's next destination. Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained why the former United States Champion shouldn't join Tony Khan's promotion.

Although Joe could compete in many "great" and dream matches in AEW, Konnan believes the company is unlikely to push him owing to its already stacked roster.

"Yeah, they would just have another great worker who would give them some great matches and dream matches, but they probably won't capitalize on him the same they have with most," said Konnan

Disco Inferno also chimed in, saying though he likes Samoa Joe's work, AEW doesn't require his services right now. He feels that the promotion already has a vast talent pool.

"They don't need Joe, they have enough guys right now. I like Joe, I won't mind seeing him there, they don't need him right now. They already have got plenty of guys on their roster," said Disco Inferno

Malakai Black wants to see Samoa Joe in AEW

While Konnan isn't in favor of Joe becoming All Elite, AEW star Malakai Black is delighted with the prospect of sharing a locker room with the veteran. He stated that he would love to see Samoa Joe in the company as an active competitor or even as a producer.

"In terms of Joe, whether that would be in an active and competitive part or just someone who helps produce, I would welcome it,"

Owen @ WrestleNews365



Not sure how many matches Joe has left, but CM Punk HAS to be one of them.



Punk vs Joe inside of an AEW ring is a PPV main event waiting to happen.



Samoa Joe has been released by WWE…again.Not sure how many matches Joe has left, but CM Punk HAS to be one of them.Punk vs Joe inside of an AEW ring is a PPV main event waiting to happen.

Though everyone seems to have varying opinions on Samoa Joe's wrestling future, it remains to be seen what the veteran performer will decide when his non-compete clause with WWE expires.

Do you think All Elite Wrestling is the right place for Samoa Joe to spend his final few years in the wrestling business? Sound off in the comments section below.

