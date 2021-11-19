"Embrace the f***ing heat" - WCW veteran Konnan has a strongly-worded message for top AEW star 

Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes receiving hostile reactions from fans in Minnesota during AEW Full Gear 2021.

At the November 13th show, the former TNT Champion teamed up with PAC to defeat the heel duo of Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo. While the tag team match was entertaining, the most notable talking point from the bout was Cody being resoundingly booed by the fans in attendance.

Broken Marcus Gray @wolfkingvillian I think we need to stop ✋🏾 and actually stop and take a moment to realize just important Cody Rhodes is to #AEW I myself forget just what he did to help change the wrestling landscape… Dave Meltzer made the bet and Cody said ….. #ALLIN I think we need to stop ✋🏾 and actually stop and take a moment to realize just important Cody Rhodes is to #AEW I myself forget just what he did to help change the wrestling landscape… Dave Meltzer made the bet and Cody said ….. #ALLIN https://t.co/CurN44EqG5

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that Cody Rhodes needs to embrace the negative reactions he has been receiving.

Furthermore, the WCW veteran said that whatever the AEW EVP does to elicit cheers from the crowd doesn't seem or feel authentic anymore. In closing, Konnan added that Cody can't turn the tide in his favor now and advised him to turn heel.

"But here's what the best part is. Poor Cody, he comes out, and there's a disabled guy, and he gives him his weight belt, trying to get over with the people, but he got into the ring, and he got booed. And I'm like, bro, "Don't you understand that whatever you do, even if it's well-intentioned, you're getting heat and everything you do is going to look disingenuous because people don't like you now. Embrace the f***ing heat and turn heel. Why are you fighting this? You're not gonna win," said Konnan.

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about when he plans to retire from AEW

Considering he's 36 years old, The American Nightmare is well aware of the fact that he won't be able to work as a full-time wrestler for another decade. In a recent interview, the AEW star stated that he would wrestle full-time for the next three years, during which he wants to win every accolade possible.

"You don’t wanna drop an absolute on anybody but I don’t have a lot left in my career. I don’t have another 10 years. It’s probably three more years full-time wrestling and I wanna get every accolade I can get my hands on," said Cody Rhodes.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I’ll retire before I become a heel.



I’m not going to make decisions that are bad for our youth to see.



That’s the challenge, how do I maintain where I’m at when the crowd wants to get a different flavor,"



- Cody Rhodes “I’ll retire before I become a heel. I’m not going to make decisions that are bad for our youth to see. That’s the challenge, how do I maintain where I’m at when the crowd wants to get a different flavor,"- Cody Rhodes https://t.co/rSW7RZfnjz

With his long-standing feud with Malakai Black seemingly ending at Full Gear 2021, it would be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling books Cody going forward.

