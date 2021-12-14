"I think he’s the best of all-time" - Top AEW star lavishes major praise at Kenny Omega

Luchasaurus recently opened up about his dream AEW opponent, saying a match with Kenny Omega is the one he's looking forward to the most.

Appearing for a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, the AEW star stated that he had hoped to wrestle Omega this year, but plans didn't pan out as expected. However, the Jurassic Express member is optimistic about the possibility of the match happening sometime next year when the former AEW Champion is healthy.

Furthermore, he went as far as to say that The Cleaner is the best pro wrestler of all time. In closing, he stated that The Best Bout Machine is the kind of performer who brings the best out of all his opponents:

"Well, singles match with Kenny Omega is still my dream match. I thought that might happen this year but then they went a different direction so, there’s still a chance for that to happen next year sometime when he comes back. But that for sure would be the dream match but, I think he’s the best of all-time so, yeah. And I think he brings the best out of everybody he wrestles so that’s why it would be really cool to see what he could bring out of me." said Luchasaurus (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite It’s kinda sad knowing this could be Kenny Omega’s one and only AEW world title run.



If it is, what an incredible 346 days as world champion it’s been… full of entertaining matches and stories. And he done it all whilst being injured.



End of an era 😔 It’s kinda sad knowing this could be Kenny Omega’s one and only AEW world title run. If it is, what an incredible 346 days as world champion it’s been… full of entertaining matches and stories. And he done it all whilst being injured. End of an era 😔 https://t.co/bhlbejodwI

The Cleaner has been out of action since Full Gear 2021, recuperating from multiple injuries he sustained over the last year or two. Kenny Omega's legion of fans are awaiting his return to the company, and there have been indications that he could be back in the first quarter of 2022.

Matt Hardy feels Kenny Omega is one of the most "talented guys alive"

𝕿𝖞𝖑𝖊𝖗 𝕸𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖒𝖇𝖚 @AfroLariatoSZN THREAD:

In my honest opinion, Kenny Omega needs a ton of praise.



He was AEW world champion, AAA Champion, and IMPACT champion at the same time, had classics with Bryan Danielson, Rey Fenix, etc, and all of this with a banged up shoulder.



(1/4) THREAD:In my honest opinion, Kenny Omega needs a ton of praise.He was AEW world champion, AAA Champion, and IMPACT champion at the same time, had classics with Bryan Danielson, Rey Fenix, etc, and all of this with a banged up shoulder.(1/4) https://t.co/sf4e8tw4iW

The former AEW Champion is highly respected among his peers. A veteran like Matt Hardy even went as far as to say Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers alive today.

The Hardy Family Office chief recently picked The Cleaner as his dream retirement opponent because they have never wrestled in singles competition:

"A dream retirement match would maybe be something against Kenny Omega. I can see that. I’ve never gotten to do a one on one with Kenny Omega and I think he is absolutely one of the most talented guys alive," said Matt Hardy.

Though Omega was a heel in AEW prior to his hiatus, one can only imagine the kind of reaction he'll receive upon his return since he's sorely missed by fans.

