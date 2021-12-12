Major update on Chris Jericho following hospitalization, Current plans revealed

Chris Jericho revealed on his YouTube Channel that he would be returning to the Fozzy tour with one hitch: he would not be able to sing.

Chris Jericho had to be hospitalized for a 'non-covid related issue,' which led to his band Fozzy canceling two tour dates. Jericho then provided an update via his YouTube channel that the tour was not canceled.

“Hey guys it’s Chris here and again we are so sorry to have to cancel the last two nights in Swansea and in Nottingham. Circumstances beyond my control forced that to happen and a lot of people what’s going to happen tomorrow night in London. Well, the answer to that is, we’re not canceling,” Jericho stated. “No, instead of canceling, we’re going to do something different. We’re going to give you ‘The Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest’ tomorrow night in London at the Easington Academy.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Jericho then stated that he would have to refrain from singing, as advised by the doctors who attended to him at the hospital. He provided alternate plans that have been put in place.

“Now here’s the deal, the doctors don’t want me to sing due to medical reasons which we don’t need to get into, but instead here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to kick off the show, ‘The Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest’, with the world exclusive premiere of our brand new album ‘Boombox’, played for the first time ever in a live setting, with all of you listening and all five of us in Fozzy on the stage listening with you,” Jericho exclaimed, very excitedly. “Very, very excited about that.”

Chris Jericho did say that there will be a 'special guest vocalist' for two of their biggest hits live, 'Enemy' and 'Judas'. Chris Jericho revealed that the vocalist would be the crowd attending the Easington Academy that night.

When is Chris Jericho returning to AEW?

It's unclear when Chris Jericho will be returning to AEW. It is safely presumed he will return after the Fozzy tour is over.

