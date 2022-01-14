"I'm going to squash" - Matt Cardona takes a massive dig at top AEW star 

IMPACT Wrestling's Matt Cardona will battle it out against AEW star Joey Janela at The WRLD On GCW event on January 23rd. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion made a bold prediction moments after the match was confirmed on Twitter, writing he'll "squash" Janela at the show.

Cardona has become a staple in Game Changer Wrestling recently, establishing himself as one of the most hated men in the promotion. Now, he's all set to square off against one of GCW's most beloved stars, Joey Janela, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Cardona shared the match graphic, which also had Chelsea Green in it, meaning she would accompany her husband during his match. Check out his tweet below:

"BREAKING! As first reported by that stooge mark @SeanRossSapp of @Fightful, I’m going to squash @JANELABABY at Hammerstein Ballroom! @GCWrestling, " tweeted Matt Cardona

Meanwhile, Joey Janela sent a fairly simple message to the IMPACT Wrestling star, saying he would see him in New York City. Here's the tweet:

"I’ll see you in New York City!" tweeted Joey Janela

AEW star Joey Janela recently defeated Scotty 2 Hotty at a GCW show

After his WWE departure recently, Scotty 2 Hotty stepped into the squared circle after nearly six years to compete at GCW Die 4 against Joey Janela. The two men tore the house down, going for almost 23 grueling minutes, by the end of which the AEW star walked away with the win.

Fans can expect Janela to have another stellar match on January 23rd, this time against Matt Cardona. The latter has the advantage heading into the show as he would have his wife, Chelsea Green, on his side, who could provide him timely assistance in the match.

