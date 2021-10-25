"Things have changed" - Former IC Champion wants to wrestle Christian Cage for the first time in over a decade

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona recently shared his desire to compete against Christian Cage for the first time since their feud in 2009.

Back then, Cardona and Christian were part of the revamped version of WWE ECW. The latter was the ECW Champion, and the two wrestled several matches as part of their rivalry. While Christian Cage was at the top of his game in 2009, the former Zack Ryder was still a raw talent.

In a chat with WrestleZone, Matt Cardona stated that he had grown a lot since his feud with Christian. He pointed out he was still a rookie during his feud with the current AEW star, fresh off a tag team run with Brian Myers. Cardona added that despite being inexperienced, he had decent matches with Christian Cage.

The former Intercontinental Champion explained that he wanted to rekindle his feud with Christian to prove that he had grown as a performer. Matt Cardona said he's yearning to get back into the ring with the former WWE star, who also happens to be one of his favorite wrestlers.

“Things have changed,” said Cardona. “I wrestled him in 2009, holy s—-, 2009. when I first became the ‘Woo,Woo, Woo’ guy, and really it was my first like singles run ever because I had been teaming with Brian Myers/Curt Hawkins for my entire career. So I was, even though I wasn’t like a rookie rookie, I was still a rookie to having singles matches. So if we had those good of matches then, when he was carrying me, 100%, he’s a total pro, but now, a decade later, you can bet your a** I can catch up and keep up. I would love to get in there with him and show him how much better I have gotten and also, selfishly, have a kicka** match with one of my favorite wrestlers ever.”

A match between Christian Cage and Matt Cardona seems unlikely right now

Since Cardona is an IMPACT Wrestling star and Christian Cage part of AEW, it seems unlikely they could come face-to-face anytime soon. Though the two companies had a working relationship until recently, a report has suggested that their association ended after Bound for Glory 2021.

Interestingly, Christian Cage was the only full-time AEW star who worked at the IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view. In the terrific main event of the show, Captian Charisma lost his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship to Josh Alexander.

