Matt Hardy compares top AEW tag team to The Hardy Boyz (Exclusive)

AEW star Matt Hardy was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. Matt, who leads the Hardy Family Office in All Elite Wrestling, was asked about similarities between Private Party and The Hardy Boyz.

Matt Hardy said that there were definitely similarities between the two teams, adding that Private Party's athleticism had helped them make a name for themselves before they signed with AEW:

"I definitely see a lot of similarities in the two teams especially with those two guys so athletic and acrobatic and that's kind of like what they've built themselves around, as far as making a name for themselves and getting initially with AEW," said Matt Hardy.

Hardy also spoke about how he has helped Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy become more complete performers:

"And my job, when I've been with them as Big Money Matt, has been to teach them to be more aggressive, to be a more complete professional wrestler, a more complete tag team and they have really succeeded in that so when the time comes around for them to be pushed in a major position for the tag team titles, they are going to be ready this time around. I feel very confident about that," added Hardy.

Matt Hardy's brother Jeff Hardy was recently released by WWE

The Charismatic Enigma was released by WWE earlier this month. At the time, there were reports that he had refused rehab following an incident at a house show, which led to the release.

Matt Hardy has since come out and stated that fans shouldn't believe every rumor they read, saying that Jeff Hardy is in a good place right now.

Matt also felt that Vince McMahon's promotion had 'jumped the gun' by firing his brother.

