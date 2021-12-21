'Chris Jericho is one of the greatest of all time' - Matt Hardy has high praise for the AEW veteran (Exclusive)

Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho waged many battles during their WWE days. Today, they are both veterans of the AEW locker room.

When he first brought the 'Broken Universe' to AEW, Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho had a chance to work together in a new environment. Not only was AEW a brand new company, but they could also be creative because there were no fans in attendance. The verbal back-and-forth eventually led to a memorable Stadium Stampede match.

Matt Hardy has fond memories of his feud with Chris Jericho. Here's what he told Sportskeeda Wrestling during an interaction conducted by Eurosport:

"It was fun to interact with Jericho. Chris Jericho is one of the greatest of all time, no doubt about it. And just to be able to verbally go back and forth with Chris Jericho and have fun with him, he's just a great person to work with and work off of. So, that was very enjoyable for me," said Hardy.

What are Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy currently up to?

Chris Jericho was on tour with Fozzy in the UK when he suffered some health complications. As a result, he will be unable to sing.

In more positive news, he was able to honor the legendary Bret Hart at the Canadian Walk of Fame. Chris Jericho remains one of the more integral parts of AEW.

Matt Hardy dropped the 'Broken' gimmick and adopted the 'Big Money Matt' persona. He leads the Hardy Family Office, a faction comprising of promising AEW talent like Private Party.

Fans in India can catch both Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, which airs every week on Eurosport.

