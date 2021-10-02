Matt Hardy makes bold prediction for AEW Dynamite Casino Ladder Match

Matt Hardy infers that he's the 'Master of the Ladder Match' and next week will be 'his moment' when the Casino Ladder takes place on AEW Dynamite.

Hardy referenced his history with the ladder match. More specifically, last time around, he and Jeff Hardy won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33.

The Hardy Boyz popularized TLC (tables, ladders and chairs) matches. They competed in the first three at SummerSlam in 2000, WrestleMania 17, and an episode of SmackDown. Both have wrestlerd in innumerable ladder matches over the years.

It's fair to say that Big Money Matt is quite an authority on this subject. In addition to Matt, the other participants for the Casino Ladder match are Pac, Andrade El Idolo, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and a 'Joker.' Fans will have to tune in next week to find out the identity of the joker.

Sting loved Matt Hardy's character in the Stadium Stampede match

On the MCW Cast, Matt Hardy said Sting loved the Stadium Stampede match, especially his character usage.

"One of the first things Sting said after he was at AEW was, ‘I gotta tell you, they showed me the match you guys had, the Stadium Stampede. You know, when you went in the water and came out, you were a different gimmick. Like oh my God.’ He said that stuff was so great and he was just going into the whole thing. He said, ‘You know, I’m think I’m gonna do some of those while I’m here’ but he said, ‘You know, I feel pretty good. I think I can do a couple regular ones too’ and I said, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘That’d be amazing’ because he’s had a clean bill of health from his doctor and his neck’s been good, healing. I’m just so happy to see him getting to go out on his own terms," Matt Hardy said. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Would Hardy ever get into a program with Sting in AEW? Will he win next week's ladder match? Sound off in the comments section below.

