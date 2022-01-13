Matt Hardy teases a potential match between his kids and top AEW tag team

With Matt Hardy nearing the tail end of his professional wrestling career, he is certainly hoping to see his children follow in his footsteps. The former WWE Superstar recently teased a match between his children and Private Party.

The 47-year-old received a warm reception on AEW Dynamite this week, which emanated from his home state of North Carolina. Hardy competed in a singles match against Penta El Zero Miedo, which he surprisingly lost.

Yet, he created a memorable moment backstage with his kids and Hardy Family Office members. Taking to Twitter, Hardy shared a snapshot of his children — Maxel, Wolfgang Xander, and Bartholomew — posing with Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen.

In the caption, the veteran predicted that his kids would become wrestlers and may collide with Private Party 14 years from now:

"Remember this tweet..This match happens in 14 years. Hardy Boyz V2 versus Private Party," Matt Hardy tweeted.

Hardy Boyz V2 versus Private Party Remember this tweet..This match happens in 14 years.Hardy Boyz V2 versus Private Party https://t.co/tYgD91cqUu

AEW's senior-most referee, Rick Knox, had the following response:

"I loved watching this scene transpire. Highlight of the evening!"

Hardy then asked Knox to be the referee for this match. The AEW star said he would be in his children's corner and made a false promise not to distract the referee:

"You’ll have to referee their match.. You’re the only one that can control these 4 maniacs in a tag match. My ancient, dilapidated a** will be in the #BabyHardyBoyz corner. I promise not to distract you, (fingers crossed behind my back) Mr. Knox," Matt Hardy added.

Jeff Hardy could soon join Matt Hardy in AEW

While there's still over a decade left to possibly see a formation of Hardy Boyz 2.0, fans could witness a buzzworthy reunion between Matt and Jeff this year. The latter is currently serving his 90-day WWE non-compete clause and is expected to join Tony Khan's promotion sometime soon.

The company's head honcho has also teased a 'dream signing' coming over to AEW. It will be a feel-good moment for everyone if The Charismatic Enigma turns out to be the latest member of a stacked AEW roster.

