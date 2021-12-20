"I am so angry at this guy'- WWE legend on what made him furiously approach AEW's Jon Moxley

WWE legend Mick Foley recently took a trip down memory lane to open up about his intense rivalry with current AEW star Jon Moxley.

In early 2012, Jon Moxley confronted the veteran and began berating him on Twitter. The ongoing angle between the two was supposed to culminate in a match down the road. Unfortunately, Foley wasn't cleared by the WWE medical team, which prompted them to nix those plans.

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Foley revealed that the entire storyline took a toll on him mentally after Mox started to mention his kids.

The WWE veteran then had to ask the former Shield member to stop going to extreme lengths, yet Jon Moxley didn't take his words seriously as he thought it was a part of their angle:

“I don’t want to be overly dramatic, but it was around me all the time and it was affecting me. Especially when I saw Moxley writing about my children. So, I come up to him at a TV taping with Dusty. I asked Dusty if he would come up with me, just so I could talk to him. I said, ‘hey man, whatever you do, please stop mentioning my children He thinks it’s an angle, whereas I am 100% asking him as a father not to mention my children,” Foley claimed. “He reads it is, ’turn the volume up on Foley’s children.’ So the next tweet that comes out is even worse, more foreboding for the future of my family."

In an attempt to clear the air again, Foley added that he had to use some offensive language that his family members probably wouldn't have even heard before:

“Now I text him and say, ‘hey man, I was not joking,’ and I think okay, now it’s over,” Foley stated. “The next tweet is even worse. I am blowing a gasket every day, I am cutting more F-bombs in front of the family than they have ever heard in the entirety of their lives. I am so angry at this guy.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Mick Foley was legitimately furious over the situation, but Moxley later apologized to the legend. Regardless of what happened, it would have been a dream scenario if both men of a similar violent nature had collided back in the day.

What's next for Jon Moxley in AEW?

Skywalker 🥶 @Marleveli Eventhough it may be exciting, PLEASE stop fantasy booking Jon Moxley's AEW return. Let him recover without pressure. Eventhough it may be exciting, PLEASE stop fantasy booking Jon Moxley's AEW return. Let him recover without pressure. https://t.co/aOUhxqBhyX

Jon Moxley is presently on hiatus from AEW programming after he decided to enter alcohol inpatient treatment to deal with his addiction last month. It could be a while before wrestling fans see The Death Rider back inside the squared circle.

However, he was recently spotted buying Christmas lights. Tony Khan has also provided a positive update on his recovery. It will be interesting to see when Jon Moxley is ready to lace up his boots again.

What do you make of Mick Foley's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

