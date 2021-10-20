"He's not up to snuff with me" - Top AEW heel comments on the possibility of facing Bryan Danielson

MJF recently opened up about the possibility of facing Bryan Danielson in AEW.

Mr. Friedman emerged as one of the rising stars of Tony Khan's promotion during the pandemic era. He's undoubtedly the top heel in the company, and many even labeled him amongst the top four pillars of All Elite Wrestling, alongside Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara. Given his larger-than-life character, MJF rarely breaks kayfabe, but he recently did while praising Bryan Danielson.

While speaking on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, the Pinnacle leader stated that The American Dragon is one of the best pure athletes in professional wrestling. At the same time, MJF called him "not up to snuff" if both men were to ever step foot inside the squared circle against each other. The Salt of the Earth even called himself incredible for being "so good" on the microphone:

"People love to talk about Bryan Danielson like he's like this incredible professional wrestler, and guess what he is. He is one of the best pure athletes this sport has ever or will ever see. But if me and him were to ever step foot in a ring together. I think it would be very clear that he's not up to snuff with me. And I find it laughable that people put him up here on this pedestal, and because I'm so good on the microphone, people always forget that I am incredible. Forget the age. I'm incredible in the ring, period, not for my age, period," MJF said.

MJF facing Bryan would be a true example of the babyface vs. heel feud in AEW. The former WWE Superstar has openly talked about initiating a program with The Salt of the Earth. Their paths are likely to cross at some point, and whenever they do, it would be a must-see rivalry in AEW.

What's next for Bryan Danielson in AEW?

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson will lock horns with Dustin Rhodes in the world title eliminator tournament.

Both men have teamed up a few times in WWE, but they have hardly fought each other. Rhodes has kept himself in tremendous shape, and he will leave no stone unturned in putting in a great outing against Bryan.

